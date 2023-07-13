Linda (Carlson) Lloyd, Knoxville

Linda (Carlson) Lloyd, age 73, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. She was born in Houston, Texas, and also lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, Huntsville, Alabama, and Starkville, Mississippi. She graduated from Starkville High School in 1968 and received her Bachelor of Arts, with a major in Music Education, from Mississippi State in May of 1972. Linda then attended the University of Tennessee where she received her Master of Music degree in 1974. She married Paul Lloyd of Knoxville in 1975 and they had three sons, Jason (Ruth), Jeremy (Erica), and Joshua (Lauren). Linda loved music and was always involved in the music ministries of the churches she attended. Linda also taught school in Memphis, TN, and Kingston, TN. Linda was a Reformed Baptist and a member of Cornerstone Church of Knoxville. Preceded in death by her parents Karl and Kathleen Carlson.

Survivors include:

Husband Paul Lloyd of Knoxville,

Sons Jason Lloyd (Ruth) of Knoxville,

Jeremy Lloyd (Erica) of St. Peters, MO,

Joshua Lloyd (Lauren) of Knoxville,

9 grandchildren,

Brothers Vaughan Carlson of Collierville, TN,

Stephen Carlson of Hendersonville, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Grace Community Church in Kingston, TN. The funeral will follow with Paul Lloyd and Jeremy Lloyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Building Fund of Grace Community Church of Kingston, Tennessee. Burial 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lloyd Family.

