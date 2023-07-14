Brenda Sue Jordan, Wartburg

Brenda Sue Jordan age 78 finished her journey on Tuesday, July 11th, 2023, at Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg, TN, from an extended illness. She was born on April 10, 1945, the daughter of William Holden and Pauline Raulston. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Grace B. McClain, and a great-grandson, Dawson Pass. Brenda is survived by her children Rhonda C. King of Adairsville, GA, Rodney F. Silvers of Columbus, GA, Tamatha E. Crowder of Calhoun, GA, Keasha C. Acrey of Adairsville, GA, and Zina T. Smith of Wartburg, TN.

Siblings include William Holden of Rome, GA, Barbara McBee of Ringgold, GA, Paulette Edwards of Dayton, TN, Janet Catlett of Chattanooga, TN, and Jackie Raulston of Chattanooga TN.

Grandchildren include Dallas Pass of Cumming, GA, Allan Pass of Gatlinburg, TN, Andrea Cagle of Resaca, GA, Lason Crowder of Calhoun, GA, Andrew Ward of Adairsville, GA, Daniel Skurla of Adairsville, GA, Trystin Smith of Wartburg, TN, and Grace Smith of Sunbright, TN.

Great-grandchildren include Elliot Pass, Katie Pass, Landon Cagle, Carson Cagle, Dawson Cagle, and Zealand Ward. There are also many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are all invited to a memorial and celebration of her life On July 22, 2023, from 2-5 PM at Action Church at 707 S. Germantown Rd in Chattanooga, TN. A special thank you to her nephew, Al Dodson for providing refreshments after the service. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.schubertfuneralhome.com.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Brenda Sue Jordan.

