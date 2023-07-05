Samuel R. Sandifer, Harriman

Mr. Samuel R. Sandifer, age 78 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 2, 2023, with his family by his side. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Sam was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He was predeceased by his parents: Hayden Roy and Frankie Rayder Sandifer.

And twelve brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years: Cathy Best Sandifer.

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Cathleen and Allen Sheldon, and Amanda and Tommy Christopher.

Two sons: Robert and Randall Sandifer.

And a daughter: Marietha Potter.

One brother: Johnny Sandifer.

One sister: Ann Gilmore.

Fifteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jimmy Banken officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday morning at 11:00 AM in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Samuel Robert Sandifer.

