Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett, Kingston

News Department 2 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Mrs. Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett, 86, of Kingston, passed away on June 29, 2023, at her home. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and loved quilting, shopping, and working outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Wendell Garrett.

Daughter: Brigette Gibson.

Parents: Leroy & Carrie Shipwash.

She is survived by daughters: Wende Garrett Jones and Cindy Garrett Johnson.

Stepson: Dan Michael Garrett.

4 sisters: Darelene Northern, Sandra Edwards, Delores “Corky” Grizzard, and Brenda Jones.

Brother: Leroy Shipwash Jr.

Son-in-law: Scott Miller.

8 Grandchildren: Isaac Gibson, Kristie Gibson, Wyatt Gibson, Garrett Jones, Nathan Jones, Griffin Roberts, Danielle Garrett, and Campbell Garrett.

Great Grandchild: Madison Gibson.

Special friend and caregiver: Veronica Stinnett.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care.

The family will meet Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1:00 PM with Bro. Dan Garrett officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett.

About News Department

Check Also

Lloyd E. Lee, Lebanon

Lloyd E. Lee, age 67, of Lebanon, TN, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: