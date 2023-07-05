Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett, Kingston

Mrs. Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett, 86, of Kingston, passed away on June 29, 2023, at her home. She was a member of South Harriman Baptist Church and loved quilting, shopping, and working outdoors.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Wendell Garrett.

Daughter: Brigette Gibson.

Parents: Leroy & Carrie Shipwash.

She is survived by daughters: Wende Garrett Jones and Cindy Garrett Johnson.

Stepson: Dan Michael Garrett.

4 sisters: Darelene Northern, Sandra Edwards, Delores “Corky” Grizzard, and Brenda Jones.

Brother: Leroy Shipwash Jr.

Son-in-law: Scott Miller.

8 Grandchildren: Isaac Gibson, Kristie Gibson, Wyatt Gibson, Garrett Jones, Nathan Jones, Griffin Roberts, Danielle Garrett, and Campbell Garrett.

Great Grandchild: Madison Gibson.

Special friend and caregiver: Veronica Stinnett.

Along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice Care.

The family will meet Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Roane Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 1:00 PM with Bro. Dan Garrett officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Martha ‘Joan’ Garrett.

