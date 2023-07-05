James David “Hoot” Gibson, Harriman

Mr. James David “Hoot” Gibson, age 74, of Harriman passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home. He was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church where he served as the sound man for many years. David enjoyed reading and was a talented woodworker and photographer. He retired from X-10 and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Roy Ed and Lula Nadine Powers Gibson.

Two brothers: Ronnie and Roger Gibson.

And one sister: Carol Goddard.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Brenda Gibson.

His daughter: Courtney Gibson and her fiancé Luke Duncan.

Three God-given grandchildren: Kimber Wilson, Kaden Barnes, and Caitlin Nobles and her husband Steven.

One brother: Brian Gibson.

And one niece: Karen Foster and her husband Jeff.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 7, 2023, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Emory Heights Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Reeves Schafer officiating. Interment will follow in the Emory Heights Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. James David Gibson.

