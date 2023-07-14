Bicyclist struck and killed in Midtown last night

Highway 70 near Roddy Lane between the highway department facility and the Roane County Park

was closed last night for a couple of hours after a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. According to Roane

County EMA Director Tim Suter, the person only identified as a man, was taken to the Roane Medical Center following the accident and died while there. Midtown Fire first responders, sheriff’s deputies, and Rescue Squad personnel were sent to the scene rendering first aid to the victim and work traffic control at the scene for the detour route around the accident scene. The Tennessee Highway Patrol CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) is investigating the accident and we will have more on this as soon as that report is released to us.

