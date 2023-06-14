Teresa Jane Nance, Rockwood

Mrs. Teresa Jane Nance, age 63 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born on November 11, 1959, in Rockwood. She worked at Alba Health for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and attending all of their events. She is preceded in death by her parents: Carl & Virginia Sue Nance; husband: Gil Hamby; siblings: Carolyn Sue Nance, Diane Wolfe, Robert “Bobby” Nance. She is survived by:

Children: Tessa Nance Hamby

Michael Hamby

Jamie Stout

Grandchildren: Nathan Phillips, Hayley Phillips, Dalton Phillips, Ben Stout, Hayden Stout, Nolan Stout, Gabby Frady, Tatiana Hamby, and Kayla Hamby

Siblings: Ed Nance, Mike Nance, Terry Nance, Jeff Nance, Charles Nance, and Jennifer Nance

Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Jane Nance.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...