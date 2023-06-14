Jaime Marie Rushlow, Clinton

Jaime Marie Rushlow, age 45 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She was a member of Edgemoor Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Jamie was a loving wife and mother. She loved collecting snow globes of all sorts, walking, and shopping. Jaime always looked forward to going on vacations. Her most favorite of all was going out with her husband on Friday nights and getting a milkshake. She had a big heart when it came to animals of all kinds.

Jaime is preceded in death by her parents, James and Rosira Wnuk.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Rushlow of Clinton, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Anette Rushlow of Powell, TN; daughter, Elizabeth Rushlow of Clinton, TN; brother, Gerald Wnuk of Roseville, MI; sisters, Jeanette Wisniewski and husband, John of Roseville, MI, and Patricia Nitz and husband John of Roseville, MI. Jamie also leaves behind 3 nieces, Kaitlyn Wisniewski, Lauren Wisniewski, and Alex Wisniewski; 1 nephew, Michael Malyszka and a host of friends.

Jaime’s family will receive her friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm with her celebration of life following at 7:00 pm all in the chapel of Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is serving the family of Jamie Rushlow.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...