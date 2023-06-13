Roane County Commission meeting last night and holds off on Resolution dealing with Invasive Carp issue

The Roane County Commission when meeting last night, took off the agenda a resolution to restate their stand on the invasive carp issue that faces the waterways around Roane County. Commissioner Ron Berry who asked the resolution to be placed on the agenda, asked for it to be removed as he stated in the meeting last night the reason was that there is a meeting on July 13th at 6:00 p.m. in Lenoir City with state and local leaders as well as TWRA and TVA officials to discuss the next move and how to deal with the type of fish which actually takes over certain waterways, destroying other types of fish and could interrupt the bass and other types of fishing tournaments from coming to the area for events It also would likely effect lakefront property values as well according to the resolution. The meeting in July will cover how the invasive carp are traveling up-stream from Chattanooga and what preventions are in place to stop the migration. All other items dealt with by commissioners were mostly in-house clean up resolutions for different funds in separate departments. There will be a meeting set for July 29th at 6pm to have a budget work session followed by a special called commission meeting to pass the budget.

