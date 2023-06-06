Shirley Grace Townsend Narramore, 87

Shirley Grace Townsend Narramore, age 87 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Parkwest Hospital. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend to all who met her. Shirley was a ray of sunshine to all she came into contact with. She was a listening ear anytime you needed one. She never wanted anyone to leave her home without taking something with them. She truly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything. Her entire world was centered around her family. She received so much joy from their happiness and laughter. She also treasured her time with her sisters and dear friends. Shirley is at home with the Lord where she is in no pain. She has been fully restored and reunited with those that she missed so much. This world will never be the same without her, but Heaven is so much brighter.

Preceded in death by parents Virgil and Dora Mae Townsend, husband Gillis Narramore, sister Virginia Hall (Raymond), brothers Ed Townsend, Dewey Townsend, Theodore (Peggy) Townsend, Leon Townsend, and Wayne Townsend.

Survived by sisters Deanna Green (Lowell), Terra Littleton and husband Ron, brother Doug Townsend and wife Linda, and several special nieces and nephews. Brothers-in-law Johnny Narramore and wife Betty, and Floyd (Donna) Narramore. Sisters-in-law and friends Faye Jones, Charlotte Townsend, Jane Townsend, Kaye Culton, Brenda Townsend, and Faye Townsend. Daughter Cindy Walker and husband Jerry, son San Narramore and Wife Angela. Grandchildren Brandi Walker Clifton and husband Kris, Colt Narramore and wife Sarah, Brooke Walker Jenkins and husband Bobby, Chas Narramore, and wife Whitney, and Devan Jones and Annie Choi, Great-grandchildren Garrett and Ethan Clifton, Lexi and Rylee Jenkins, Trey and Tyson Narramore, and Cooper and Mia Narramore.

The family will not receive friends but will have a private family graveside service to honor Shirley’s life at Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Narramore Family.

