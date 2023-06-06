Joan Eliza Meredith, Oak Ridge

Joan Eliza Meredith, 55, crossed over at home Saturday, June 3, after a long and brave struggle with illness. Joan is survived by her mother, Roslyn Gift; stepfather, Elwood Gift; brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Suzie Meredith; nieces, Amy Meredith and Wendy Meredith; and longtime friend Stan Guffey.

Joan is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School and the University of Tennessee where she studied philosophy, medical ethics, and art, obtaining her degree in philosophy.

Joan was an extremely talented artist, singer, craftsperson, cook, and lover of dogs. She created and for several years ran a restaurant in the UT area, Viva Fajita.

Joan is deeply missed by her family and hundreds of friends from her childhood, high school, and college days, and the many friends she made throughout her journey through life.

Joan requested that there not be a service at this time. Donations in her memory may be made to the Anderson County Animal Shelter, Young-Williams Animal Shelter, or the Humane Society.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...