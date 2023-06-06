Duie Dallas Swicegood, 94, Harriman

Duie Dallas Swicegood, age 94, of Harriman, TN passed away on the morning of May 31st, 2023. He was born in Harriman, Tennessee on March 3rd, 1929, to parents Elmer and Bessie Swicegood. Duie was a proud veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1949 – 1952. During his service, he served on the submarines SS419-USS Tigrone and SS344-USS Cobbler. Duie retired from Y-12 and was also a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 760 where he was a lifetime member. He was a member of Southgate Masonic Lodge #569, the Knoxville Scottish Rite, and Kerbela Shriners where he was a member of the 100 Million Dollar Club. Duie enjoyed driving the go-carts for parades and during the Shrine Circus. He was preceded in death by parents Elmer Franklin Swicegood and Bessie Swicegood, brothers Clyde Swicegood and Norman Swicegood, sisters Violet Bowling and Iris Greene, and children Carl Swicegood, Quintin Swicegood, and Tina Kay Scudder.

He is survived by his son Joe Swicegood, and grandchildren Candice Swicegood, Joshua Swicegood, Steven Swicegood, Cassie Swicegood, Hailey Swicegood, and Eric Scudder, and sister Ardy Farmer.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. A Masonic Memorial Service will follow at 7:30 p.m. conducted by Southgate Masonic Lodge #569 F. & A.M. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Mason Goodman and Rev. Nancy Coleman officiating. Burial at 12 Noon Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Roane Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Swicegood Family.

