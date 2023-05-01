Timothy James Teasley, Rockwood

Mr. Timothy James Teasley, age 51 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. He was born on March 24, 1972, in Harriman, TN. He worked most of his life in the construction industry. He is preceded in death by his parents: Denny Davenport & Brenda Isham; Grandmother: Opal Waldo; Great Grandmother: Louise Vincent; Special Niece: Lindsay Carter; and 1st wife: Joyce Redwine. He is survived by:

Wife: Jennifer Teasley

Children: Brenna Teasley, David Teasley

Stepchildren: Matthew Garretson, Jamie Raulston

Brother: Phillip Isham

Sister: Stephanie Ratliff

Nieces: Ashley Argubright, Amber Ashbrook, and Brianna Gilmore

And several other nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 4th, 2023, at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Timothy James Teasley. Memorial contributions may be made out to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses.

