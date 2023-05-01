John “Graham” Goddard, Rockwood

John “Graham” Goddard, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at his home. He was born in Jefferson County, Alabama in 1939. He later enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956. After an honorable discharge in 1964, he married the love of his life and moved to Oak Ridge, TN. He was employed at K-25, then Y-12 until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, and watching sports. When at home, you’d always find him with a football game on with one of his 3 fur babies resting in his lap.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Elizabeth & Volney Goddard; Wife of 35 years: Katherine Greenwood Goddard; Sisters: Martha Mitchell, Susan Goddard; Brother: Volney Goddard.

He is survived by:

Special adopted family: Tina Mcanally (James), Tristen Walls, Brooklyn Mcanally, Kaytlin Mcanally, Daisy Mcanally

Special Friend: Sharon Walls

Brother-in-law: Roger Greenwood

Sister-in-law: Shirley Greenwood, Pat Greenwood, Alice Goddard

Nephews: Michael, Chris, and Allen Greenwood, John Mitchell

Nieces: Susan Miller, Eleanor Ivester, Ann Hunt, and Jean Nimmer

And several other extended family members and friends

Receiving of friends will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood with full military honors presented by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. John “Graham” Goddard.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...