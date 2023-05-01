Adryna Ruthe Jacobsen, Clinton

Adryna Ruthe Jacobsen, age 80, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023. Adryna is from Fort Worth, TX, and moved to Clinton about 8 years ago. She was a member of Eagle Bend Apostolic Church, a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club, and a Girl Scout Leader. Adryna loved being outdoors. She enjoyed camping, canoeing, hiking, and white-water rafting.

Adryna is preceded in death by her parents, Iver and Phyllis Jacobsen; son, Scott A. Rowell; brother, Ralph Jacobsen.

She leaves behind her son, Timothy W. Rowell; daughter, Bonnie L. Davidson; brother, Iver T. Jacobsen Jr.; sister, Paula Brown-Owens, and 4 grandchildren.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN has been entrusted by the Jacobsen Family to carry out arrangements.

