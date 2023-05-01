Samuel Lee Winchester, Harriman

Mr. Samuel Lee Winchester, age 65, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on April 27, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a member and deacon of Spirit of Compassion Ministry Church in Harriman. Sam retired from the city of Harriman after 40 years of service. He loved his dog Tilly very much. He is preceded by his parents Horace and Betty Hatfield Winchester and two brothers.

Survivors include:

Sisters: Linda Hall

Mary Barlow

Niece: Stacy Hall White

Nephew: Wes Brewer

A host of close friends and Roosters Family

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Evans Mortuary from 5-7 pm. The Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Spirit of Compassion Ministry Church (600 Trenton Street, Harriman, TN 37748) at 2 pm With Rev. Irving Taylor officiating. A graveside service will follow in the Willard Park Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Samuel Lee Winchester.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...