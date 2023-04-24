Mary L. Smith Kelly Kirkland, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary L. Smith Kelly Kirkland, age 73, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born on January 25, 1950, in Rhea County, Tennessee. Mary was a Charter Member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood and still actively attending when she was able. She was a 1968 graduate of Spring City High School and was active with her class reunions. Mary was a retired Registered Nurse (RN) with over 34 years of service. Her nursing career led her to serve many patients at several facilities including the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood, the Harriman City Hospital in Harriman, Tennessee, the Offices of Dr. Harry “Bud” Boye and Dr. Terry Bingham, and the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Most of all Mary was a loving and beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Carroll Smith & Thelma Smith; husband, Charles W. “Chuck” Kelly, Jr.; brothers, Larry Smith, Billy Ray Smith, and James Carroll “J.C.” Smith; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. Charles W. “Preacher” and Mary Kelley.

Survivors include:

Husband: Ray Kirkland of Rockwood, TN

Children & Their Spouses: Wade Kelly (Leslie) of Lenoir City, TN

Selena Wiley of Rockwood, TN

Iesha Mieste (Billy) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Charlotte Kelly, Chase Mieste, Zackary Wiley, Kaileigh Wiley, and Teana Wiley

Sisters: Janie Pritchett of Atlanta, GA

Sue Potter (Tony) of Dayton, TN

Sisters-in-law: Dorothy Smith of Evensville, TN

Sharon Barker (Larry) of Spring, TX

Brother-in-law: Greg Kelly (Julie) of Rockwood, TN

And many other relatives and special friends.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Charles Johnson and Bruce Foster officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Harriman City Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee.

