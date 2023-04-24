Floyd T. Roberts, Rockwood

Mr. Floyd T. Roberts, age 90, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on April 22, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Floyd was born to Noah and Alice Roberts (Davis) in Midtown, Tennessee on April 10, 1933. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown. Floyd worked for TVA as a painter, welder, carpenter, and sandblaster for which he won an award. He loved to look at maps, travel, and watch Alaska: The Last Frontier, but most of all, he loved being around his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father: Noah Roberts; mother: Alice Roberts (Davis); brothers & sisters: William Roberts, Eulala “Laler” Guinn, Eugene “Gene” Roberts, Charles Dewey “Bear” Roberts, & Ruby Roberts.

He is survived by:

Wife of 67 years: Jackie Roberts

Children: Foy Roberts (Jane), David Roberts, LeeAnn Roberts, Renee Roberts (Dusty), & Morgan Roberts

Grandchild: Cooper Inman

Great-Grandchildren: Michael Hurst II (Brandie), Noah T. Roberts (Courtney), Gabby Hurst

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Wendie Kinser, Felicity Slaven, & one on the way, Melodie

The Roberts Family would like to thank Adoration Hospice, specifically Charlotte, Heather, Lori, JC, & Kimberly for their care.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Homer Roberts officiating. Interment and graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Floyd T. Roberts.

