Terry Lee Cox, Rockwood

Mr. Terry Lee Cox, age 67, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on April 20, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center in Turkey Creek. Terry was a volunteer firefighter for Roane County fire department for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Knights of Pythias. He spent 30 years of his life as the manager of the East-West truck stop.

Terry is preceded by his mother, Fay Cox, grandmother, Rachel Cox, daughter, Kelly Nichole Cox, and best friend, Paul West.



Survivors include:

Wife: Margie Cox of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Kevin (Marsha) Yates, of Knoxville, TN

Eric Cox (Janet) of Kingston, TN

Grandchildren: Zakary Yates, Kevin Yates II, Ashly Cox

Great Grandchild: Addilynn Cox

Special friends from work

Special cousin Gary Kirkland



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 12 pm-1 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will start at 1 pm with Pastor Rocky Churchwell will be officiating. A graveside service will follow in Dogwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Terry Lee Cox.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...