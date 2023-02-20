Ricky Dale Luffman, Harriman

Mr. Ricky Dale Luffman, age 64, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Ricky spent his life enjoying gospel music as well as playing guitar. He also loved to collect model trains. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Carol Luffman and his parents Jack and Betty Luffman.

Survived by:

Daughters: Angela (Thomas) Beeler of Rockwood, Tennessee

Lisa Ann (Jerry) Walker of Harriman, Tennessee

Grandsons: David McLean

William McLean “Taterbug”

Brother: Terry Luffman

Sister: Tammy (John) Adams

Brother: Brian (Karen) Luffman

Brother: Brent (Ashleigh) Luffmaan

Sister-in-law: Judy McDowel

And a host of nieces and nephews

The family is honoring Ricky’s wishes by making cremation arrangements. No formal funeral services are being held at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ricky Dale Luffman.

