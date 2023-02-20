Ricky Dale Luffman, Harriman

Mr. Ricky Dale Luffman, age 64, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Ricky spent his life enjoying gospel music as well as playing guitar. He also loved to collect model trains. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Carol Luffman and his parents Jack and Betty Luffman.
Survived by:
Daughters: Angela (Thomas) Beeler of Rockwood, Tennessee
Lisa Ann (Jerry) Walker of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandsons: David McLean
William McLean “Taterbug”
Brother: Terry Luffman
Sister: Tammy (John) Adams
Brother: Brian (Karen) Luffman
Brother: Brent (Ashleigh) Luffmaan
Sister-in-law: Judy McDowel
And a host of nieces and nephews
The family is honoring Ricky’s wishes by making cremation arrangements. No formal funeral services are being held at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Ricky Dale Luffman.