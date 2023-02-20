Jane A. Babcock Shelley, Florence, AL (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Jane A. Babcock Shelley, age 64 of Florence, Alabama passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the North Alabama Medical Center. She was formally from Rockwood, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Wilma Babcock, and son, Joseph Matthew Shelley. She is survived by:

Son: Jamey Shelley of Knoxville, Tennessee

Sister: Joyce Babcock of Rockwood, Tennessee

Life Partner: Brian Crabtree of Florence, Alabama

And several nieces and nephews

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Lands Family Cemetery in Roane County Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Jane A. Babcock Shelley.

