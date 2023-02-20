Dorothy Cook, Oakdale

Ms. Dorothy Cook, age 78, of Oakdale went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Dorothy married her late husband, George, on November 15, 1967, and they raised 5 children together. Once her children were raised, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and was always willing to lend a helping hand to her loved ones. Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is very loved and will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband: George Cook

Her parents: Sam Jasper and Gladys Roberts Ellison

Six brothers: Carl, Dub, Bruce, Jasper, Leroy, and Ross Ellison

Two sisters: Francis Ellison and Jeanette Reihl.

Brother-in-law: Freddie Barry.

She is survived by her five children: Brenda Condrone and husband Tim, Cindy Tilson and husband Marcus, Tony Cook, Deborah Cook, and Donald Cook.

Two brothers: Carlos Ellison and Clarence Ellison.

Two sisters: Judy Barry and Nettie Ellison.

Grandchildren: Whitney Condrone, Josh & Heather Tilson, T.J. Condrone, Ashley Condrone, Kristin Tilson, Riley & Marley Tilson, Taylor, and Braden.

Great-grandchildren: Brantley, Neyland, Kat, Mia, Bella, Abel, and Abby.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family and friends will meet Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Bro. Mike Winters officiating.

Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the Thompson Oncology Group for taking such great care of Dorothy during her time of need.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Dorothy Cook during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy (Ellison) Cook, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

