Ledford Cochran, Harriman

Mr. Ledford Cochran, age 80, of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. Ledford had many hobbies including hunting and fishing, but his favorite hobby was running. He was proud to have faithfully served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Interestingly, Ledford turned 21 years old in Okinawa, Japan. After serving four years in the military, he returned home to begin his life as a civilian. He worked many years for Y-12 and then at K-25, where he retired. For those who knew Ledford, he will be remembered for the love he had for his family and for his country.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife: Beverly King Cochran

Parents: Minnie and Ledford Cochran

And one sister: Betty Reynolds

He is survived by his son: Chris Cochran of Harriman

One sister: Brenda and her husband Les Arwood of Harriman

One brother: Lonnie and his wife Tina Cochran of Kingston

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will meet Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM in the Roane Memorial Gardens for an entombment service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ledford Cochran during this difficult time.

