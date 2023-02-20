Mrs. Alice Edith (Smith) Human, 99 years and 10 months, went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 17, 2023. She passed peacefully at the Roane Medical Center surrounded by her husband Maynard, her sons Gary and Basil, and other family members.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents George Henry and Margaret Lucinda (Brown) Smith, sisters Delia Holly and Ann Silvey, brothers Virgil Silvey and B.J. Smith, and nephews Billy Holly and Ray Silvey.



Alice precedes in death her nieces Barbara Morrison, Rhema Alley, and Sandy Goldston and nephews Ronnie Silvey and Burt Smith. Maynard and her sons want to say a special thank you to Barbara, Rhema, Sandy, and Burt for lovingly doting on her and speaking with her so frequently.



Alice’s pride and joy was her grandson Christopher Human, who she loves dearly.



One of Alices’ favorite things to do was cook and she was good at it. In fact, her husband regularly remarked, “Why in the world would I go out to eat when restaurant food is never as good as what your mother cooks?”



She was a long-time member of South Harriman Baptist Church. She met her savior and Lord early in her life at Crab Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale. She was an employee of the Burlington Hosiery Mill when she met Maynard and was a long-time teacher’s aide at Central Elementary. Alice and Maynard were married 69 and a half years ago on a warm June day at her family’s home after his return from Korea.



Alice’s family will receive friends at South Harriman Baptist Church on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 12:00 until 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm at the church with the graveside service following at Roane Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm.



The family wants to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the National Heath Care of Oak Ridge and to the ER, ICU, and Second floor staff at the Roane Medical Center for the loving, kind medical care and personal service that they provided.



Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Alice Human during this difficult time.

