Jerry Lemons, Harriman

Mr. Jerry Lemons, age 75, of Harriman, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. For those who knew Jerry, they knew that Jerry was very intelligent. His intelligence was displayed through numerous playwrights and poems that he composed himself. He had a very creative mind. Aside from his written accomplishments, Jerry was proud to have faithfully served his country in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Jacqueline Lemons

And two sisters: Linda and Sandra

He is survived by his two sisters: Rita Webster and Kay Christopher

One brother: Larry Lemons

Two special nieces: Missy Lemons Langley and Rena Lemons Ervin

His childhood friends: Terry Barnes and Charles Ledbetter

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

It is requested to make special mention of Jerry’s two nieces, Missy and Rena. They loved Jerry and that love was evident by the special care they took of him. Their compassionate care does not go unappreciated. Not only, did they love him, but Jerry loved them as well.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A brief funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 2:00 PM in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jerry Lemons during this difficult time.

