Beulah M. “Sue” Cole, Rockwood

Mrs. Beulah M. “Sue” Cole, the longtime resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. Born in middle Tennessee on August 28, 1920, she spent her childhood in Fairview, Tennessee, near Nashville. She had 3 brothers and 7 half-siblings. She married Glenn Cole, of North Carolina, in 1935 and began raising her family shortly after.

During her lifetime she raised 7 children, ran the Poplar Street Grocers where people could get groceries and a smile, and for over 30 years, the Cole Trailer Park across from Rockwood High School. She was an independent, strong woman, who ran her rental business and did all her own yardwork until her health declined in her 90s. Mrs. Cole was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood.

Sue was a brilliant painter known for her creative arts and crafts, as well as her intricate and stunning quilts. She was part of various painting groups and would attend classes and conferences to learn new techniques and improve her craft. She enjoyed square dancing and was an ace at crosswords. Her home always had beautiful gardens full of well-tended roses, and a full porch of family. Her home was the epicenter for family gatherings, and she brought together the various generations for Easter egg hunts, creek fishing, chaotic Christmas present opening, and overflowing tables of food.

.

Known as “Granny,” “Granny Cole” and “Nanny” to her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, she was always there to make them a snack, let them prowl through her craft supplies, and tell them she loved them and to put a coat on.

Mrs. Cole is preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. Howell, Sr., and Lydia Lampley Howell; husband, Glenn Cole; sons, Ross, Denny, and Kenny Cole; and brothers, Robert, Jr., Buford, and James Howell; and son-in-law, Frank Losey.

She is survived by her children: Joe (Lora) Cole

Margaret Losey

Anita (Joe) Moore,

Jeff Cole

16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 28 great-great-grandchildren.

And several other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston, TN for their care and support.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 309 N. Chamberlain Avenue, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854. A Celebration of Life Service will be on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. from the First Baptist Church, Rockwood, with Interim Pastor Danny Hood officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church.

