Karleen Stewart, Oakdale

Mrs. Karleen Stewart, age 78 of Oakdale, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home. She was a beloved member of the Pine Orchard Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Johnnie and Velma Leahman

And her twin brother: Carl Leahman

She is survived by her husband: James D. Stewart

Two sons: Jimmy (Laura) Stewart and Todd (Donna) Stewart

One daughter: Rachel (Ryan) Richardson

One brother: Jerry Leahman

Three sisters: Carolyn (Luther) Jackson, Rena (TA) Whalen, and Barbara Matne

One sister-in-law: JoAnn Leahman

8 grandchildren: Eric (Heather) Stewart, Zachary (Kristen) Richardson, Bailey Richardson, Chloe Richardson, Chloe O, Natalie (Garrett) Nelson, Stone (Sierra) Stewart, and Shelby Stewart

4 great-grandchildren: Brighton Stewart, Veda Stewart, Lydia Richardson, and Zeke Richardson

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with grandson, Bro. Stone Stewart officiating. Graveside services will follow in Pine Orchard Cemetery.

“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone, the light remains.”

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Karleen Stewart during this difficult time.

