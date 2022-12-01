Tim Hamilton, Kingston

Tim Hamilton, age 64, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He was born August 4, 1958, in Roane County. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed being in the woods. In his earlier years, he was a great athlete; playing tennis, baseball, and basketball. He also coached his son in various sports, as well as many other children, especially with tennis. He loved his family and never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone he met. Tim enjoyed watching UT football and basketball.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter Herbert Hamilton & Wanda Duncan Hamilton.

SURVIVORS

Son Tyson, Hamilton & wife, Heather of Kingston

Grandson Houston Hamilton of Kingston

Granddaughter Lilly Hamilton of Kingston

Special Canine Friend “G”

The family would like to thank the many extended family members and special friends that helped Tim during his illness.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. Arrangements will be announced once the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.

