Park to host Holiday Homecoming at Oconaluftee Visitor Center 

Brad Jones 23 hours ago News Leave a comment 9 Views

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host a Holiday Homecoming at the Oconaluftee Visitor Center and Mountain Farm Museum on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors of all ages can celebrate winter holiday traditions from multiple cultural groups who call Southern Appalachia home.

“Holiday Homecoming is about getting together, enjoying community, and sharing the many traditions dear to this part of the country,” said Supervisory Park Ranger Kristine Brunsman. “We welcome everyone to join us for this special event and share their own heritage and holiday traditions with us.”  

Traditions on display include hearth cooking, apple butter making, corn shuck dolls, holiday cards, home remedies, blacksmithing and storytelling. Visitors can also learn how to play the mountain dulcimer and sing holiday songs during an old-time acoustic music jam session from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 

The Oconaluftee Visitor Center is located on Newfound Gap Road, two miles north of Cherokee, NC. For more information call the visitor center at 828-497-1904. All activities are free and open to the public. The Friends of the Smokies and Great Smoky Mountains Association provided generous support for this event. 

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool to temporarily close Dec. 12 for resurfacing

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool will close …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: