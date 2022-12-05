Dorothy M. Summers, Oakdale

Dorothy M. Summers, age 88 of Oakdale, passed away on December 3, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Rockwood, TN. Dorothy loved to read and watch westerns on TV. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William Houston Watson and Blanche Coffman Watson; husband, James Carr Summers; brothers: Billy and Alvin Watson; sisters: Vannie Underwood, Gladys Dalton, and Irene Helton.

She is survived by her children: Darrell Summers and wife Kathy, Dottie Johnson and husband Sonny; Four grandchildren: Travis Johnson and wife Robin, Holly Nelson and husband Paul, Dusty Summers and wife Jayme, and Trent Summers and wife Emily; sisters: Mona Powell and June Horton; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral will follow at 7:00 with Bro. Ronnie Nichols officiating. The graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 12:00 noon at Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Dorothy Summers of Oakdale, TN, please visit our flower store.

