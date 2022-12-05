Terry Lynn (TK) Knight, Wartburg

Terry Lynn (TK) Knight passed away on December 2, 2022. He was born on February 5, 1956. Terry was on dialysis for 3 ½ years. He was admitted into the hospital on November 11, 2022, for the flu and pneumonia and remain there until he passed away.

Terry loved fishing, hunting, and camping.

He was preceded in death by his parents Marley Carr Knight and Eula Jones Knight; grandparents Luke and Barbara Jones and Charlie and Anna Knight; nephew Jerry Eugene (Duke) Penney Jr.; brother-in-law Joe L. Bewley, Jr.

He is survived by sisters Elaine Penney and husband Jerry, Vikki Bewley; brothers Jerry Robin Knight and Jeffery Allen Knight; nieces Cayla Knight, Sarah Penney Austin and husband Patrick and their children Sophia and Tessa; nephews Bradley Knight, Brandon Knight and wife Ashley, Cameron Knight, Gabriel Knight; uncle David Jones; aunt Kay Harney and a host of extended family.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Bro Keith Beasley officiating

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Terry Lynn (TK) Knight.

