Charles R. (Dicky) Wilson, 92, Wartburg

Charles R. (Dicky) Wilson, age 92, of Wartburg, TN passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. He was born on March 3, 1930, in Morgan County.

Dicky was a veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Mason’s Lodge. Dicky was the owner of Wilson’s TV.

Dicky was preceded in death by his son Bryan Wilson, his parents Mae and William Wilson, and his brothers Clayton Wilson, Reed Wilson, Billy Wilson, and Tommy Wilson.

Dicky is survived by his wife of 69 years Mary Jo (Davis) Wilson, his daughter Teresa Wilson Heidel, his son and daughter-in-law Charles Richard (Ricky) Wilson, Jr. and Angela Reece-Wilson, grandchildren Amy Wilson and Andrew and Rujuta Wilson, great-grandchildren Ayan and Riaan Wilson.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 7 from 1-2 pm at Schubert Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Matt Ward officiating. Graveside services will follow at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Charles R. (Dicky) Wilson.

