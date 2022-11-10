Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson, 75

Mr. Leonard Lee “Porky” Johnson entered into heaven Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:00 pm. He lived a full and active life, until October 1, 2022, when health issues overcame him, and ended his life. He was saved at Boswell Chapel Baptist Church under the ministry of Brother Jim Phillips in 1979.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Boyd and Pearl Johnson.

Four brothers: Millard, Edgar, Arnold, and Mitchell.

One sister: Irene.

And his beloved daughter: Stacie Johnson.

He is survived by two brothers: Lester and Johnny.

One sister: Pauline.

His son: Sonny Johnson.

And his ex-wife: Deanna Moses.

Family and friends will meet Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm in Piney Church Cemetery in Oakdale for graveside services with Bro. Edward Johnson and Bro. Paul Yeary officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Leonard “Porky” Johnson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard Lee (Porky) Johnson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

