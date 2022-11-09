Fires being battled again on Rockwood Mountain

(Photo by Peyton Vitatoe on Twitter)

The State of Tennessee Forestry Division remains on the scene of the active fire on Rockwood Mountain as of 8 AM. Local fire crews have been on the scene since late last night assisting in the efforts. They are currently dealing with two separate fires. One north of I-40 is listed as CONTAINED. The second fire is listed as ACTIVE but getting under control as of this afternoon, in the Airport Road area south of I-40. Forestry is working with heavy equipment to establish a fire line to reach CONTAINED status. It is

important to note no structures are in immediate danger. Local crews are monitoring the area to watch for changes.

The status of a wildfire suppression action signifies that a control line has been completed around the fire, and any associated spot fires, which can be expected to stop the fire’s spread.

ACCORDING TO THE STATE FORESTRY AGENCY WHAT IS DEFINED AS CONTROLLED IS The completion of control line around a fire, any spot fires therefrom, and any interior islands to be saved, burning out any unburned area adjacent to the fire side of the control lines; and cooling down all hotspots that are immediate threats to the control line, until the lines can reasonably be expected to hold under the foreseeable conditions.

