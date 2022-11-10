Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, 93

Geneva Marie Underwood “Peach”, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Sacred Grounds Hospice House in Knoxville, TN. She loved her grandchildren and family.

Peach is preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Underwood. She is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kathy) Underwood and David (Sharon) Underwood; grandchildren, Michael (Misty) Underwood, Stacy (Ryan) George, and Derek Underwood; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Drexel, Asher, and Aria.

Peach’s graveside service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 12 p.m. at the Greenlawn Memorial Park, 2580 Romig Road, Akron, Ohio 44320. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

