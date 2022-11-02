Iris Marine, 96, Kingston

Mrs. Iris Marine, age 96, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was born May 24, 1926, in Calderwood, (Blount County), Tennessee. Mrs. Marine was a longtime member and church organist of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. She also enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Tri-City Bowling League in Midtown (Harriman). She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan Hughes and Lyda Elizabeth Steele Hughes; husband, Mayford Marine; and brother, Jarvis Hughes.

Survivors include:

Sons and Daughters-in-law:          James William & Gloria Marine of Kingston, TN

Allen & Debbie Marine of Hendersonville, TN

Grandchildren:                                 Amanda Walls of Kingston, TN

Matt Marine of Rockwood, TN

Jessi Sharp of Four Oaks, NC

Angel Andress of Hendersonville, TN

7 Great Grandchildren

And several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.

