David Larry Elsea, Rockwood

Mr. David Larry Elsea, age 76 of Rockwood, went to visit his family in Heaven on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on November 4, 1945, in Rockwood. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Maggie & Russell White; Parents: Virginia Elsea & Henry Russell. He is survived by:

Wife: Linda Elsea

Son: David M. Elsea

Daughter: Lisa Elsea Early

Grandchildren: David E. Elsea, Abby Early

Great Grandchildren: Avery, Hunter, and Conlee

A celebration of life service will be held at If I be Lifted up Church in Rockwood, Tennessee on November 4, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with Brother Brian Hines officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. David Larry Elsea.

