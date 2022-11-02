Frances L. ‘Cricket’ Bailey, Kingston

Frances L. ‘Cricket’ Bailey, age 71, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord on October 30th, 2022. She was a long-time member of Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church in Kingston. ‘Mrs. Cricket’ was a retired school bus driver for the Roane County School System.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Henry M. Bailey, parents John P. and Mary (Minniebell) Smith, and two sisters and one brother.

Survivors include son Mark (Angel) Bailey of Kingston, daughter Marcia (Randy) Childs of Kingston, son Jason (Kasey) Bailey of Lenoir City, and brother Charles ‘Bubby’ (Dora) Smith of Harriman.

Grandchildren include Mack (Kaitlyn Sneed) Bailey, Katie (Brandon) Marsonek, Erin Bailey, Tyler Bailey, Aaron (Hannah) Childs, Britney Childs, and Nathan Bailey.

Great-grandchildren include Layden, Kalyna, Hudson, and Eleanor.

Family will receive friends from 6 pm-8 pm on Thursday, November 3rd at Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Funeral to follow. Graveside will be Friday, November 4th at 12 pm in Tennessee Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dustyn Copeland and Rev. Doug Kizer officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Bailey Family.

