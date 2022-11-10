Patrick Louise Estes, Harriman

Patrick Louise Estes age 86 of Harriman, TN passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home in her sleep. She retired after teaching for 36 years at Harriman High School. She was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston. Pat was an avid University of Tennessee Football and Lady Vols Basketball fan.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Estes and parents John and Louise Bailey.

Survived by Son Darin Estes, sister Julianne Bailey, grandchildren Connor and Benjamin Estes, niece Kelli Klidzejs, nephew John Gilliland.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. November 14, 2022, in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Estes Family

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Patrick Louise Estes please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

