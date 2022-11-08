Ellis Lee Woods, 82

Ellis Lee Woods, age 82, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. He was born on November 3, 1940.

Ellis is preceded in death by his parents Italy & Noah Woods; brothers Terry & Richard Woods; father & mother-in-law Don & Pearl Stout; brother-in-law Donald Stout and sister-in-law Mary Woods.

Survived by wife of 49 years Betty Woods; son Darrell ( Dana) Woods; grandson Ezekial Woods; brothers James Woods, Leamon (Alice) Woods, Junior (Shirley) Woods, Lawrence (Charlotte) Woods, Randall (Janice) Woods, and Keith (Phyllis) Proffitt; sisters Rosalee (Virgil) Armes, Betty Gail Thomas; brothers-in-law Glen (Linda) Stout and Bobby (Maryann) Stout; sister-in-law Violet Woods and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Ellis loved yard sales, estate sales, and flea markets. He was an avid coon hunter for many years and took pleasure in planting his garden every spring. He was known for sharing the labors of his garden with everyone. He married the love of his life, Betty in 1973 and was married for 49 years.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery with Tony Cathey officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ellis Lee Woods.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ellis Woods of the Joyner Community, please visit our flower store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

