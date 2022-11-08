Gerry Lynn Vermillion, Harriman

Gerry Lynn Vermillion age 85 of Harriman passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. She was born October 22, 1937, in Clinton. Gerry graduated in 1956 from Clinton High School. In 1959, she married Billy Ray Vermillion, their marriage led them to California, where their oldest son Allen was born, back to Farragut, where their youngest son Grady was born, the University of Georgia in Athens, the University of Vanderbilt in Nashville. In 1973, they purchased a farm in Burns (Dickson County), Tennessee. While in Burns, Gerry was a member of the Harper River Saddle Club and raised and showed Appaloosa Horses. In 1977 they moved back to Oak Ridge and Gerry retired from Tennelec. She was very active in South Harriman Baptist Church, Southgate Masonic Lodge #569, Union Lodge #38, Kerbela Shriners and especially the Shriners Motorcycle Unit. Gerry loved horses, horseback riding, Harley Davidson Motorcycles and motorcycle riding. Before her illness Gerry and Bill completed their bucket list by riding 4200 miles in 15 days covering eight states on their Harley. Gerry was always smiling and loved playing jokes. She was a loving wife and mother, who will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bonnie Carmichael.

Survivors include:

Husband of 63 years Bill Vermillion of Harriman,

Sons Allen Vermillion of Millington, TN,

Grady Vermillion of Orange Park, FL,

Grandsons Zachery Vermillion of Orange Park, FL,

Matthew Vermillion of Orange Park, FL,

Brother Wallace Carmichael of Clinton,

Nieces Amy and Amanda,

Great niece and great nephew.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Celebration of Life will follow at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to either South Harriman Baptist Church 626 Ruritan Road Harriman, TN. 37748 or the Shriners Children’s Hospitals 315 Mimosa Ave. Knoxville, TN. 37920. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Vermillion Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Gerry Lynn Vermillion please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

