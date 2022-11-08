Helen Sewell Joyce, 91

Helen Sewell Joyce, age 91, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, at home. Helen was born in Jamestown on January 28, 1931. She was a longtime member of First Free Will Baptist Church. Helen met Ernest “Ernie” Joyce at Oak Ridge Hospital while they were both inpatients. On Christmas Eve of 1969, they were married in the chapel where they had first met. Helen retired from Krogers in 1986, after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ernest Joyce; parents, Clay & Ada Sewell; and siblings, James “Bill”, Jerry D., Ozelle, and Gaynell B. Sewell. Survivors include brothers, Perry & Claude Sewell; sister, Lorene Fugate; brother-in-law, Maze Joyce; special niece, Bonnie Herrell; as well as several other nieces, nephews, and special friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Free Will Baptist Church at 162 S Jefferson Circle Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022, at First Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm with Rev. David Cox officiating. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

