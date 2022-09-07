Wilma Cox, 75

News Department 9 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father, Willard Bass and by mother, Marlena Bass.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gammonster; by son-in-law, Bobby Gammonster; by brother, Cecil Bass; by grandchildren, Brandy Linkous and Dustin Cauldwell; by great-grandchildren, Anna, Alex, and Chloe; by daughter-in-law, Sona Cauldwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence on our website at www.sharpfh.com. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Cox family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Cox, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Lesa Kay Miller, Andersonville

Lesa Kay Miller, age 55, of Andersonville, TN passed away on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: