Wilma Cox, 75

Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father, Willard Bass and by mother, Marlena Bass.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gammonster; by son-in-law, Bobby Gammonster; by brother, Cecil Bass; by grandchildren, Brandy Linkous and Dustin Cauldwell; by great-grandchildren, Anna, Alex, and Chloe; by daughter-in-law, Sona Cauldwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence on our website at www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma Cox, please visit our floral store.

