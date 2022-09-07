Thomas G. Daniels, Harriman

Thomas G. Daniels age 79 of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Tom was an avid fisherman, an accomplished hunter, loved NASCAR and was a friend to Kingston youth sports.

He is preceded in death by parents, Earl and Katie Wright of Knoxville, TN, and brother William “Billy” Daniels of Blaine, TN.

Survived by loving and devoted wife of 60-plus years Oma P. “Kitty” Daniels of Harriman, TN, sons: Earl E. “Gene” Daniels and wife Tara L. Daniels of Kingston, TN, and Thomas L. Daniels and wife Christy M. Daniels of Houston, TX, beloved daughter Melissa Kate Daniels of Kingston, TN. Grandchildren: Preston, Constance, Kirsten, Thomas, Sera, and nine great-grandchildren. Brothers: James E. Daniels of Carolina, PR, and Charles E. Wright of Toccoa, GA.

Tom is loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Thomas G. Daniels please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

