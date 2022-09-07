Local nurses invited to Nashville VA nurse career fair

Highly qualified applicants can receive up to $10,000 and $20,000 recruitment bonus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting a walk-in hiring fair September 8 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its Nashville campus.

The hiring fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties at the Nashville location.

Applicants have the opportunity to learn about open positions, receive an on-the-spot interview, and possibly leave with a job offer. If an offer is extended, nurses can anticipate completing their onboarding process on-site, which may take no more than two hours.

Nursing careers at VA are rewarding and provide an abundance of top-notch pay and benefits such as student loan repayments, paid education opportunities, amble amount of paid time off, comprehensive health insurance plans, and more. A detailed list of benefits and rewards can be found in VA’s nursing careers brochure.

Visit the TVHS website for a list of required application materials for the career fair.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

