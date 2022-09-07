Kevin Mitchell Hopper, 56

Kevin Mitchell Hopper age 56 departed this earthly life to be with the Lord on September 3, 2022. He was born on June 22, 1966.

Kevin Is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Mitchell and Brenda Fitzpatrick Hopper.

Kevin leaves behind his companion of many years Vanessa Newton, sons; Jamon Hopper; Kevin Hopper Jr.; Dion Newton; Joseph Hopper; and a host of grandchildren.

Kevin grew up in Oak Ridge and then later in Oliver Springs with his grandparents Benton and Sylvestia Hopper. Kevin’s grandparents instilled in him a good work ethic working on the farm. He had many talents but one specifically in addition to being a hard worker he could make a car shine like new money.

Wherever needed he was always willing to help. Kevin was loved and will be greatly missed by many. He always ended his phone calls with “Have a Blessed Day and I love You”.

Until we see you again, We Love You and Will Miss You!

“To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die”

