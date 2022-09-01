Laura F. (Garrett) Huckaby, 95, Harriman

Mrs. Laura F. (Garrett) Huckaby, age 95, of Harriman, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. She spent many years working at the old Burlington Hosiery Mill in Harriman. Aside from her working career, Laura’s most valuable job was being a mother, which she was wonderful at. She loved and cared for her family tremendously. Not only did she have an affinity for her family, but she also loved planting and tending to flowers. In her downtime, she could be found reading or working puzzle books such as crossword puzzles or most recently, word searches. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Mr. Clarence Huckaby Sr.

Her parents: Frank and Belle (Miller) Garrett

One son: Tony Huckaby

And one daughter: Karen Gow

She is survived by her son: Clarence Huckaby Jr.

Her daughter in law: Janice Huckaby

Two granddaughters: Tonya and Amanda Huckaby

Two great-granddaughters: Hailey Marie Vincent and Madison Grace Huckaby

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will honor Mrs. Laura’s wishes; thus, any service will remain private.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Laura Huckaby.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Laura Frankie Beatrice (Garrett) Huckaby, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

