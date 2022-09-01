Donny M. Eaton, Rockwood

Mr. Donny M. Eaton, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home. He was born October 6, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Donny was a member of the Cardiff Baptist Church in Rockwood, and the Caney Ford Baptist Church in Rockwood. Donny was a retired machinist from the U.S. Department of Energy Y-12 Facility with over 34 years of service. He was a “Cold War Patriot” and a member of the Machinist Union Local # 480 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He loved to work on cars and build things. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Stella Mae Eaton; and his siblings, Jerry Eaton, Rolland Eaton, Billy Eaton, and Carol Teague.

Survivors include:

Wife: Marcia Eaton of Rockwood, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Melinda & Eric Edmonds of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters: Meagan Edmonds of Rockwood, TN

Emily Edmonds of Rockwood, TN

Siblings & Their Spouses: Jimmy Eaton of Kingston, TN

Martha Young of Rockwood, TN

Larry Eaton (Faye) of Rockwood, TN

Mary Wilkey (Claymon) of Dayton, TN

Sister-in-law: Linda Eaton of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

The family would also like to especially thank the nurses from Quality Healthcare, Robert Steele and Tim Jones, for their care for Donny.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Mark McCoig officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee

