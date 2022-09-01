Mary Helen Satterfield, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Mary Helen Satterfield, age 66 of Mossy Grove passed away on August 30, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was a member of Armes Chapel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her first husband: Robert Human.

Her parents: Billy & Sylvia Beasley.

And one sister: Billie Faye Davis.

            She is survived by her husband: Bill Satterfield.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Kevin and Ginger Human and L.C. and Kelli Satterfield.

One brother: Andrew Beasley.

Two sisters: Artie Beasley and Gail Beasley.

Three grandchildren: Hannah Human, Daniel Underwood, and Greyson Satterfield.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 1:00 pm-3:00 pm at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Bro. Perry Spurling officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Satterfield.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

