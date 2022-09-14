Alma Huckaby Moore, Gobey/Harriman

Mrs. Alma Huckaby Moore of Gobey/Harriman went to her heavenly home at age 90 on September 13th, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church in Harriman.

Alma was preceded in death by her husband, George Moore, her parents, Senior and Vada Huckaby, her son, Larry Moore, and her brothers, Clarence Huckaby and Bobby Huckaby.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Greg Wade of Kingston, daughter, Sherri Moore of Harriman, and 8 grandchildren: Bernie Moore (Maranda), Todd Moore (Megan), Erica Davidson (Bobby), Mandy Ferguson (Brandon), Jennifer Nelson (Dexter), Cindy Clemons (Rick), Heather Tilson (Josh), Jesse Clark (Cortney) and her 26 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman with the funeral, to follow at 8:00 p.m., Reverend Ronnie Clark officiating. Burial 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 16 in Roane Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Moore Family.

